Robert “Bob” Vos (1930 – 2025)

(Moved To Archbold In 2017)

Robert “Bob” Vos, 94, of Archbold, Ohio, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on November 21, 2025, after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease and more recently pancreatic cancer.

Bob was born on December 30, 1930, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to John W. Vos and Lorraine Prange.

Bob grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan, graduating from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1949 before earning a business degree from Western Michigan University. With pride and a deep sense of duty, he served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1962.

In 1957, Bob married Barbara Slagh of Holland, Michigan. They shared 64 years of marriage, faithfully caring for one another until her passing in 2022.

Bob spent his career in the printing paper industry, retiring in 1994 from Quimby-Walstrom Paper Company in Grand Rapids, MI. In 2017, they moved to Archbold, Ohio, to be closer to family—something that always mattered deeply to him.

Over the years, Bob devoted countless hours to serving others through organizations including Feeding America, Frederik Meijer Gardens, Forest Hills Fine Arts Center, Golden K Kiwanis, and the Rotary Club, where he also served as president in Grand Rapids.

Bob found joy in an active life—playing tennis, hiking, camping, traveling, and spending weekends at the cottage in northern Michigan with Barbara. Yet nothing delighted him more than intentional time spent with family.

Bob will be deeply missed by his daughters Kathy (Bill) Crawford and Deb (Dave) Nafziger; his grandchildren Dave Crawford, Ali Crawford, Betsy Crawford, Mike (Emily) Nafziger, Steve (Abbey) Nafziger, Sonson (Sumer) Nafziger, and Chaina Nafziger; and his great-grandchildren Owen, Ezra, Penny, Jaylin, Cooper, and Naika. Bob will be remembered for his faith, generosity, encouragement and friendship he offered to all!

A celebration of life will take place on Monday, November 24, 2025, at 10am, at Pettisville Missionary Church. Burial will be private at Pettisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Mission 318 (https://mission318.org/97-2).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Vos family.