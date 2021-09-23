David Weber (1941-2021)

David Carl Weber, 80, of Pioneer passed away peacefully after a brief illness Wednesday evening at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 18, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to Harold R. and Ester June (Zulch) Weber. David graduated from Montpelier High School in 1959. He married Phyllis Carter and she preceded him in death in 2017.

David would often say that he was a lifelong farmer, and in the off seasons he built houses and apartments with his buddies.

He was a member of the Montpelier Moose. David enjoyed taking trips with his wife Phyllis to Las Vegas during the winter. He was often found going for rides in his pickup truck doing his crop tours.

He is survived by his children Karen (Bill) Danielson of Montpelier, Barbara (Ronald) Wheeler of Pioneer and Jim (Becky) Weber of Pioneer; grandchildren Brandon, Joel, Jordan, Kenzie, Connor and Brooke; six great grandchildren; and special friend Sharon Ely.

David was preceded in death by his parents, wife Phyllis and infant son Kenneth David.

Visitation for David will be on Sunday, September 26th from 12-6pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Monday at 11am at the funeral home with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to Williams County 4-H or CHP Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.