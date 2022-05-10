Dawn Bolyard (1958-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Dawn R. (Dominique) Bolyard, age 63, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Saturday morning, May 7, 2022 at Ebeid Promedica Hospice in Sylvania.

Dawn was born August 23, 1958 in Wauseon, Ohio to Glen and Margaret Dominique. She married Fred D. Bolyard, Jr. on September 26, 1981, and together raised their son, Tyler.

Dawn started her nursing career at St. Vincent’s Hospital, serving in Pediatrics and Peds ICU.

During her 39-year career there, she also served as an assistant nurse manager, a case manager for trauma programs, and a Clinical Nurse Specialist at Children’s Pulmonary Center.

Since 2019 she has served as a RN Care Manager at the University of Toledo Physician’s Pulmonary Center, Rocket Pediatrics.

Dawn thrived as a Care Manager and loved her job, her patients, and the colleagues she worked with.

Dawn coordinated several pediatric research projects, was a PALS instructor, and participated in many organizations devoted to pediatrics.

She also authored numerous professional, pediatric publications. She received 4 nursing excellence awards and 2 research awards.

She was a fierce advocate for her pediatric patients and families, a natural leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience, and compassion for all.

Besides being a dedicated medical professional, Dawn always found time to be devoted to her family. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and especially backyard family bonfires.

Walking at Oak Openings with Tyler and her dogs was a favorite past time. She and Tyler volunteered for several dance marathons for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Dawn was always available for help or advice. Vacationing in Maryland was a fun time for Fred’s family reunions.

Dawn will be remembered for her huge influence on her family, and she will be greatly missed by her husband of 40 years, Fred; son, Tyler Bolyard; sister, Robin Dominique of Adrian, MI; brothers, Glenn Dominique and Mike (Sara) Dominique, all of Swanton, OH; mother-in-law; Sylvia Bolyard; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary (Brad) Simonton, Phil (Vicky) Bolyard, Nora Ludwig and John (Kim) Bolyard; special cousin, Jackie Huston; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dawn was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Fred D. Bolyard, Sr.; sister-in-law, Kathy Bolyard; sister-in-law, Tonya Dominique and niece, Lesley Dominique.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 11th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services celebrating Dawn’s life will be held at 7:00 p.m., with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at a later date at East Swanton Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Ebeid Promedica Hospice.