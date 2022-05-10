Norman McClure (1951-2022)

Facebook

Norman Douglas McClure, 71, a former resident of Bryan, Ohio, died May 4, 2022, at The Living Center, Marshall, Missouri, while under hospice care.

The son of the Rev. Darl B. McClure and Elnora A. (Taft) McClure, he was born April 6, 1951.

Surviving are a sister, Mrs. Sam (Anita C.) Bradley, of Portsmouth, Ohio, and a brother, Melvin T. McClure of Olathe, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karin A. Lemaster, and brother, Ronald D. McClure.

Memorial service will be held at noon on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Life Church, 300 N. Walnut St., Slater, Missiouri.

Preferred memorials are Life Church, 300 North Walnut, Slater, Mo. 65349 and Reaching Souls International, 12625 S. Portland Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73170