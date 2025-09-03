Dawn Goodwin (1963 – 2025)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Dawn Marie Goodwin, age 61, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, August 30, 2025, in Briar Hill Nursing Care Campus, North Baltimore, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.

Dawn was born on November 9, 1963, in Hicksville, Ohio, to the late Jack Berry and Dorothy (Jack) Berry. She was employed as an STNA with Fountain Park Nursing and Senior Center, Bryan, for many years. Dawn was a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include, her sons, Anthony (Jessica) Berry, Hillsdale, Michigan, Christian (Andrea) Corona-Cliffton, Buckeye, Arizona; her daughters, Casey (Preston) Lewis, Bryan, Ohio, Linda Well, New Lexington, Ohio, Stormy (Matthew) Snow, Bowling Green, Ohio, Aurora (Mike) Bellmann, Bryan, Ohio, Jasmine (Dezrin) Streeter, Bowling Green, Ohio; 26 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Berry, Mt. Gilead, Ohio, Laurie Unger, Bryan, Ohio, and Jeri Ailiff, Wauseon, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dawn is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jeff Berry, and the love of her life, Rafael Tebar.

Honoring Dawn’s wishes, there will be no public services. Online condolences and guest registry may be given and signed at www.krillfuneralhome.com.

Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve Dawn’s family.