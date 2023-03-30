Tommy Jones (1940-2023)

Tommy D. Jones, 83, of Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.

Tommy was born February 23, 1940, in Corona, Alabama, son of the late John C. and Rose (Hyde) Jones.

As a child, Tommy picked cherries, tomatoes, and cabbage across the country with his family, bringing him to Ohio.

He married Dorothy M. Weber in June of 1959, in Liberty Center, Ohio, and she survives.

Tommy was a hard-working and faithful employee of General Motors where he worked as an electrician for 42 years, retiring in 2011.

He was a member of the UAW Local 211. He had a love for working on cars and restored a 1957 Chevy.

Tommy was known to fix anything and was always working on a project. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Dorothy, and especially loved the mountains in California.

Their trips often included camping in National Parks across the country. Above all, Tommy loved his family and cherished spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Dorothy M. Jones of Sherwood, Ohio; three children, Phyllis (John) Stiebens of Deatsville, Alabama, Karen (David) Woodring of Sherwood, Ohio, and Mary (Bruce) Hooser of Archbold, Ohio; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Paul Jones, Lonnie Jones, and J.V. Jones; several nieces and nephews.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Jones; two brothers, Bill Jones and Kenny Jones.

Visitation for Tommy will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. A memorial service celebrating Tommy’s life will begin at 12:00 noon in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to the National Park Foundation, 1500 K Street NW, Suite 700, Washington, D.C. 20005.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.

