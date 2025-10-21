Debra “Deb” Berry (1955 – 2025)

(Resided In Edon)

Debra “Deb” Berry, 70 of Edon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on October 17, 2025.

Born April 30, 1955, Deb lived a life defined by her unwavering love and commitment to her family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Deb grew up in Hamilton, Indiana, and graduated from Hamilton High School before marrying the love of her life, Pat, and moving to Edon, where that would become home to her and she would start her family.

For over 40 years, Deb ran a daycare in her home, caring for and loving numerous children throughout the years. Deb was an extraordinary cook and always made sure there were many family dinners in her home.

Deb had a deep love for her family, which was evident in the way she prioritized them. She would rather give than receive and always made sure everyone was taken care of. Her children and grandchildren were her proudest accomplishments.

Deb’s love for the Lord was just as great. She immersed herself in His word and would study her Bible daily. She would read the bible start to finish yearly, with her bible studies she set forth for herself daily. She wanted everyone to know and have a relationship with Jesus so that they could have eternal life with Him.

Deb is survived by her husband of 51 years, Pat, her children, Brent (Christina) Berry and April (Tony) Pavka; her grandchildren, Keagen Romine, Drake Berry, Jackson Berry, and Grace Berry; her brothers and sisters, Sherry (Steve) Pingry, Jim Simper, Kenny (Barb) Simper and Joan Hartman and sisters-in-law, Char (Wayne) Word, Barb (Kenny) Mason, Shelley Cox, and Kim Berry along with several nieces and nephews.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Alice Simper; mother-in-law, Weasy Berry; brothers-in-law, Gary Hartman, Bill Berry, and Mel Berry. Her legacy of love, dedication, and hard work will remain cherished in the hearts of all who knew her.

Visitation for Deb will be held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 2:00 PM- 7:00 PM at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 201 North Church Street, Edon, Ohio. Burial will follow at Edon Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, OH or St. Peter Lutheran Church.

