Dee Lantz (1949-2022)

Dee A. Lantz, 73 of Montpelier passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

She was born on July 7, 1949 in Bryan, Ohio to Dwight and Thelma J. (Helie) Lanius.

Dee graduated from North Central High School. In 1964 she married Jon L. Lantz in Montpelier and he survives.

Dee was primarily a homemaker who dearly loved her family and friends.

She worked for Bell Engineering in Bryan, Thermogas in Montpelier and eventually retired after serving as the Bridgewater Township Clerk for many years.

Dee loved her Cleveland Indians, was a big fan of Garth Brooks and was a devote supporter of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Jon; two sons Scott (Sophia) Lantz of Portland, Oregon and Shane (Kim) Lantz of Montpelier; five grandchildren Tyler (Wiley) Nelson, Jessica Lantz, Regan Lantz, Jacob (Lindsay) Roose, and Jason Roose; seven great grandchildren; sister Penny (Lanius) Rummel of Bryan, and brother Russ (Vickie) Lanius of Pioneer. Dee was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Dee will be laid to rest at Gardner Cemetery in Bridgewater Township.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com