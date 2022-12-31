Rev. Dwight Bowers (1946-2022)

Rev. Dwight E. Bowers, 76, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.

Dwight was born January 29, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, son of the late LaVerrle and Iona (Lantz) Bowers.

He was a 1964 graduate of Spencerville High School then attended Bowling Green State University, studying Comprehensive Social Sciences and obtained a bachelor’s degree in 1969.

Dwight continued his education at United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio and received his Master of Divinity in 1981.

Dwight taught social studies at Wauseon Exempted Village Schools (1969-1977) and coached wrestling.

During this time, Dwight served at The Delta Circuit (1966-1970) and First Christian Church (1970-1977). Dwight continued his ministry serving Van Buren UMC (1979-1984), Christ UMC, Kettering, Ohio (1984-1993), Hyde Park Bethlehem UMC, Cincinnati, Ohio (1993-1998) before returning to Northwest Ohio.

Supporting him in his ministry was his wife, Judy Davis Bowers until she preceded him in death in 1992.

Dwight met Sandy Burbacher and they were united in marriage on September 25, 1993.

Dwight and Sandy raised their children in Bryan, Ohio while he served as the pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church (1998-2012).

Dwight then served as the Assistant District Superintendent of the Northwest Plains District in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church (2012-2014).

In 2017, Dwight was appointed to the Farmer and Ney United Methodist Churches, where he faithfully served until health issues lead to his retirement in April 2022.

He devoted his life to serving the Lord and loving people in the churches and communities he lived in.

In recent years, he had a passion for mentoring incoming pastors. Dwight was an active member of the Bryan Rotary Club and Rotary International where he served as a Polio Ambassador.

Dwight was an avid reader, book collector and historian. He enjoyed visiting with his family and friends and when he had free time, he enjoyed woodworking and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Surviving is his loving wife of 29 years, Sandy Bowers of Bryan, Ohio; four children, Matthew (Shawn) Bowers of West Unity, Ohio, Tim (Jessica Foster) Bowers of Newport, Michigan, Tyler (Alexis) Bowers of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Kaylea Bowers of New York, New York; two step-children, Dan (Terese) Wells of Prince Frederick, Maryland and Ruth (Mike) Geer of Tampa, Florida; five grandchildren; four step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one step great-granddaughter; sister, Nyla (Terry) Kimmet of Yorktown, Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy Bowers; stepdaughter, Kathryn Baltz; brother, LaVerrle Bowers, Jr; sister, Janice Ericksen.

Visitation for Dwight will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the church with Rev. Ruth Carter-Crist, Rev. Steve Rath and Pastor Briana Geiger officiating. Private interment will be made at Hartford Cemetery, Spencerville, Ohio.

Services have been entrusted to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Rotary Foundation Polio Fund. https://my.rotary.org/en/donate

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com