Delilah Bostater (2021-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Delilah Rose Bostater, the 3 week old daughter of Amy C. Bostic and Joshawa E. Bostater, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne following a brief illness. Delilah was born in December 28, 2021 in Bryan.

Delilah is survived by her parents; paternal grandparents, Lisa (Mike) Renier, of Edon and Jason (Jamie) Bostater, of Wabash, Indiana; maternal grandparents, Stacy White, of Pioneer and Shawn (Angie) Bostic, of Edon and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation for Delilah will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon.

Memorials are requested to the Ike and Ella Fund, PO Box 62, Milan, Michigan, 48160.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.