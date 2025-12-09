H. Marlene Wolfrum (1934 – 2025)

(Edgerton Resident)

H. Marlene Wolfrum, age 91, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Marlene was a registered nurse for 45 years who worked most of her career at the Montpelier and Hicksville hospitals.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family

Marlene was born on March 22, 1934, in Blakeslee, Ohio, the daughter of Earl and Hazel (Jones) Blinzler. She married Robert L. Wolfrum in Edgerton on November 3, 1956, and he preceded her in death on December 31, 2020.

Marlene is survived by her sons, William (Ellen) Wolfrum, of Edgerton, Robert (Sheila) Wolfrum, of Wauseon and Michael (Tina) Wolfrum, of Napoleon; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Janet (Marvin) Henricks, of Montpelier; brother, Richard (Sharon) Blinzler, of Edgerton and brother-in-law, Steve Sabins, of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson; several great grandchildren and sisters, Judy Reineck, Janice Wygant, Carolyn Sampson, Marcia Sabins and Norma Seevers.

Visitation for Marlene will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton. A memorial mass will be celebrated beginning at 11:00 am, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. She will be laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery with her husband.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton has been entrusted with her services. The family requests memorial donations to St. Mary Catholic Church.