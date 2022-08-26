Eugene “Hugo” Von Deylen (1948-2022)

Eugene E. “Hugo” Von Deylen, 74, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Thursday, August 24, 2022, at his residence. Eugene was born April 5, 1948, in Napoleon, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer and Dorothea (Dachenhaus) Von Deylen.

He was a 1966 graduate of Ridgeville High School. Eugene served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era, from April 18, 1968, until his honorable discharge on April 17, 1972.

He married Vicki L. Ramey on March 10, 1990, in Stryker, Ohio and she preceded him in death on April 20, 2005.

Eugene worked in the maintenance department at Dinner Bell Foods. He also previously worked at Trim Trends and Power Lasers.

Eugene was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Stryker. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233, Bryan Moose Lodge 1064, and Teamsters Union.

In his free time, he enjoyed farming, hunting, tinkering, and golfing. Eugene especially enjoyed visiting with his friends at the Bryan Eagles.

Surviving are his two children, Laura (Jason) Gregg of Hicksville, Ohio and Steve Von Deylen of Sherwood, Ohio; grandson, Aidan Pollick of Hicksville, Ohio; sister, Mary Ann Wischmeyer of Bryan, Ohio; brother, Richard Von Deylen of Hamler, Ohio. The family will hold a private graveside service at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio with Pastor Aaron Bueltmann officiating.

Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

