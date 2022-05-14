Linda Stewart (1949-2022)

Facebook

Linda Kay (Stark) Stewart, age 72, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Village on the Isle in Sarasota after an extended illness.

Linda was a 1967 graduate of Edgerton High School and International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was a lifelong secretary and had last been employed by Quasi State Water Authority for seventeen years.

Linda Kay (Stark) Stewart was born on September 19, 1949, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of Dale J. and Betty Marie (Schroeder) Stark.

She married Donald Lee Stewart on April 15, 1972, in Edgerton, Ohio, and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her mother, Betty Stark, of Edgerton; one brother, Thomas (Carol) Stark, of Lockport, Illinois; two sisters, Donna (Doug) Wilson, of Edgerton, and Laurie (Nick) Seibert, of Bryan, Ohio; and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dale, and one brother, Daniel Stark. Just a few days after her death, her brother, Dennis Stark, passed away.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held celebrating the lives of both Linda and her brother, Dennis Stark, on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School or St. Mary Catholic Church