Gordon Domeck (1924-2021)

Gordon E. Domeck, age 96, of Wauseon, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Fulton Manor, two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. He was born on November 19, 1924 to Carl and Elsie (Gillow) Domeck in Detroit, Michigan.

After graduating from Wauseon High School, Class of 1943, Gordon proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, being awarded the Bronze Star for action during the Battle of the Bulge.

He was a 1949 graduate of Bowling Green State University, where he met his wife of 68 years, Betty, who preceded him in death in 2017.

In 1950, he became a partner and eventual sole owner of Fulton Lumber Company, selling the business to his son-in-law and present owner, Doug Vollmer, upon his retirement.

He was a member of First Christian Church, serving as a youth advisor, choir member, elder, treasurer, and chairman of the Building Committee when the present sanctuary was constructed.

He is survived by his daughters, Joyce (Doug) Oyer of Wauseon and Lenore (Craig) Peterson of Sylvania. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jeremy (Melissa) Oyer, Joshua (Ashley) Oyer, Joellyn Oyer (Jesse) Quinones, Jennifer Vollmer (Sean) Clarke, Dan (Nancy) Vollmer, Geoffrey (Jackie) Vollmer, and Gordon (Nicole) Peterson; great-grandchildren: Ava and Mason Oyer, Grady and Logan Oyer, Mila Quinones, Alex and Emma Clarke, Carson Vollmer, Ellie and Owen Vollmer, Bennett and Baby Peterson.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Vollmer; grandson, Jonathan Oyer; great-grandson, Michael Vollmer; brothers, Howard, Edwin, and Charles Domeck; and sister, Eleanor Domeck.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 3-7:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in First Christian Church with Pastors Michael Doerr and Mary Jo Bray officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Contributions be to made to his church, First Christian Church Wauseon, for Camp Christian Scholarships.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visit, www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.