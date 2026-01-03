Manuel Alfaro (1932 – 2026)

(Delta Resident)

Manuel T. Alfaro, age 93, of Delta, peacefully passed away Thursday morning, January 1, 2026, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio Ebeid Hospice Center in Sylvania. He was born June 17, 1932, to Joe Alfaro and Juanita (Teniente) Alfaro.

On September 16, 1957, Manuel married the love of his life, Delia Garza, and together they shared 68 devoted years of marriage.

For more than 40 years, Manuel was employed at Tecumseh Products in Tecumseh, Michigan, where he was known for his strong work ethic and dedication.

Outside of work, Manuel and Delia cherished their many yearly trips to Texas, where they enjoyed visiting family, sharing barbecues, and spending meaningful time together. He also enjoyed visiting local casinos and trying his luck.

Manuel is survived by his loving wife, Delia Alfaro; daughter, Birdie Alfaro of Maumee; son, Manuel J. (Mona) Alfaro of Chippewa Lake, Ohio; grandchildren, Elisa (Rick) Pacewicz, Cody (Veronica) Hargett, and Ursula (Rebekah) Will-Alfaro; great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Gloria, Cody Jr., Rachel, Cylis, Hunter, and Nellie; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Manuel was preceded in death by his daughters, Gloria Alfaro in 2004 and Rachel Cole in 2008; sisters, Tommy Alfaro and Helen Jimenez; brother, John Alfaro; and grandson, Ryan Alfaro.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio.

Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.