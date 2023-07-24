Eathon Miller (1998 – 2023)

(2017 Graduate Of Edgerton High School)

Eathon Michael Miller, 25, of Ney passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023. He was born on May 31, 1998 in Bryan to Chad L. Miller and Charity A. Clinger. Eathon graduated from Edgerton High School in 2017.

He was currently employed at Bluescope Recycling and Materials in Waterloo, Indiana. Eathon loved his son Hudson dearly, he also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends. He would drop anything to help his buddies and loved being a momma’s boy.

Eathon is survived by his significant other, Leah King of Ney; son Hudson Allen Michael Miller of Ney; father Chad (Stephanie) Miller of Bryan; mother Charity (Mike) Avina of Bryan; sister Taylor (Jordan) Weber of Montpelier and Brandon Steinke of Minneapolis, Minnesota; step siblings Zachary Richter of Hicksville and Shayla Flynn of Hicksville; nieces and nephews Kallen, Walker and Alainey Weber; maternal grandmother Connie Dye of Montpelier; maternal great grandparents Donald & Janet Waldron; paternal grandmother Susan Glasglow of Bryan; and dog companion Daisy Mae.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Michael Clinger.

Visitation for Eathon will be on Friday, July 28th from 2-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Saturday at 11 am at the funeral home with Pastor Benaiah Harris to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to go towards Hudson’s future needs. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.