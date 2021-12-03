Patricia Heckel (1962-2021)

Patricia Susan Heckel, age 59, of Delta, Ohio, passed away at home, Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021. She was born August 29, 1962 in Toledo, Ohio to Lee A. Heckel and Elizabeth A. (Hogue) Gustafson. Patricia, Known as Aunt Pat, loved her family and friends unconditionally.

She had a great love for her mother Elizabeth, even naming her only beloved child after her. She was close to her brothers and sisters as she was the baby sister to all but her brother Paul.

She shared many adventures in her youth with her sister Diann getting their baby brother Paul into trouble and later trying to keep him out of it. she was always there if you needed

her.

Aunt Pat cherished time spent with her nieces and nephews and shared a special bond with each of them. She had a sense of humor and liked joking around with them.

Often letting them sleep over on weekends and in the summer. She took them to many places such as 4-H meetings, Fulton County Fair, Ohio State Fair, basketball practice and games, and when they were older to the bar to visit her while she worked. She loved NASCAR and enjoyed going to MIS with Dwayne.

She was a big Ohio state and Pittsburgh Steeler fan and loved watching their games. She loved her dog Max and diet coke. She was not a morning person, which is why maybe she loved Bartending.

She was an excellent waitress and friendly bartender. Her customers loved her as she remembered their names and what they liked. She was what some might say rough around the edges with a crude sense of humor and her choice use of words she would speak her mind .She was kind and will be missed by her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory is her partner, Dwayne; her siblings, Ann Lopez, Lee A. Heckel, Diann (Chip) Vance and Paul J. (Tammy) Gustafson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Elizabeth Ann “Boo” Hogue and sister, Monica Lee Heckel.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where funeral services will begin at 12:00 (Noon), with Deacon Denver Mossing presiding. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery in Lyons.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Sue Heckel, please visit our floral store.