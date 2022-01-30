Don Bulla (1951-2022)

Facebook

Don A. Bulla, age 70, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Community Health and Wellness Centers- Bryan following an extended illness.

Don worked at Robinair SPX Corp from 1971-2002. During that time, he was awarded a patent for an invention he created. Don later worked for Bard Manufacturing for 2 years.

He was a Special Deputy with the Williams County Sheriff’s Office for 42 years. He was also employed as a Regular Deputy for 2 years.

Don also worked as a dispatcher for Williams County Central Communication and from there was employed as Co-Director of the Williams County Emergency Management Agency.

Don loved working with police radios and flying airplanes. He also enjoyed visiting Mackinaw Island and old lighthouses.

Don A. Bulla was born November 28, 1951 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Lawrence and Clarice (Weber) Bulla. He graduated from Montpelier High School and earned an Associate Degree from Northwest State Community College in Electrical Engineering.

Always seeking more knowledge, Don took many more classes in Engineering, Computer Science and Business over the years. Don married Bonnie L. Cline on February 24, 1979 in Montpelier and she survives.

Don is also survived by his daughter, Lora (Marcus) Tingen, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina; grandchildren, Jackson, Ava and Emma; a brother, Wayne Bulla, of Houston, Texas and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Joy Bauer.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing are suggested. If you are showing signs of illness, please feel free to sign the online guest book to leave a condolence or share a memory of Don.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 P.M. with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Williams County Sheriff K-9 Fund.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.