George Howard (1939-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

George W. Howard, age 82, a longtime resident of Delta, passed away Saturday morning, January 29, 2022 at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, MI.

He was born in Delta on September 7, 1939 to the late Clyde N. Howard and Audrey M. (Summers) Howard.

After graduating from Delta High School he was drafted into the Army were he served in the infantry from 1963 – 1964 during the Vietnam War.

George later married the love of his life, Beverly J. Baker in Toledo on August 13, 1966 and shared 42 years together until her passing in 2009.

Together they were blessed with four children, Joanne, Philip, Jill and Janese. Before retiring, George served as a plumber at The Medical College of Ohio for over 25 years.

Some of his fondest hobbies included hunting, fishing, collecting antique tractors and occasionally driving his 1951 Dodge Coronet.

George is survived by his children, Joanne (David Gorski) Howard, Philip (Sheena) Howard, Janese Havasi and Jill Waller; brother, Jack Howard; and grandchild, Kevin Havasi.

In addition to his wife, Beverly, George was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Howard and son-in-law, Russell Waller.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service for George will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery, next to his wife Beverly with military rites provided by the Fulton County Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Stroke Association, P.O Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692 in his memory.