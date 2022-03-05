Dona Hales (1965-2022)

Facebook

Dona Kay Hales, age 56, of Liberty Center, peacefully passed away at home Thursday morning, March 3, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Mullens, West Virginia on July 14, 1965 to the late William and Daisy (Smith) Green.

Dona graduated from Anthony Wayne High School before going on to college. She married Dana T. Hales on February 1, 1986 and together were blessed with two loving children, Jamie Lynn and Jacob Ryan.

Dona served as church secretary with the Delta Assembly of God for three years; where she and her husband were members.

Dona was a worship singer at church, along with teaching a young people’s group and women’s group. Dona loved God and she shared that love with everyone.

She was a para legal with The Ohio State University Snap Education Program from 2018 to present when her illness prevented her from continuing.

Dona was a perfectionist with her work and settled for nothing less than excellence. Most of all she loved her family and especially her grandchildren to whom she was deeply devoted.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Mike, David and Keith Green.

Dona is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Dana; daughter, Jamie Lynn Hales of Bowling Green, OH; son, Jacob Ryan (Brittany) Hales of Delta; brothers, Ed (Martha) Green and Curtis Green; grandchildren, Josiah, Solomyn, Phoenix, Jubilee, Melody, Judah, Harmony and Zion; along with many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Dona’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Delta Assembly of God, 405 W. Main St, Delta, Ohio 43515.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Luther Home of Mercy, 5810 N. Main St., Williston, Ohio 43468 or the Delta Assembly of God in her memory.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.