Donald Ailiff (1958-2023)

Donald L. Ailiff, age 64, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Brookview Care Center in Defiance.

Donald was a US Army veteran. He loved fishing, playing poker and having fun with friends.

Donald L. Ailiff was born on October 30, 1958, in Tampa, Florida, the son of Wayne and Emma (Crabtree) Ailiff.

Donald is survived by his sons, Dustin (Star) Ailiff, of Waverly, Ohio, Tyson Schlosser and Nathan Ailiff, both of Bryan; his daughter, Starsha (Cameron) Garza, of Bryan; several grandchildren; sister, Angy Ramos, of Stryker; brother, Patrick (Jackie) Ailiff, of Edgerton and his long time girlfriend, Syndi McCoy, of Stryker.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Nelson Ailiff; brother, Wayne “Pete” Ailiff and sisters, Patty Bush and Pamela Greiser.

A memorial service celebrating Donald’s life will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Grace Community Church, 202 West Bement Street, Bryan, Ohio with Pastor Nate Petrosky officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.