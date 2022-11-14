Donald Florence (1925-2022)

Donald M. Florence, age 97, of Bryan passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Donald was a design engineer at Aro Corporation for 28 years prior to his retirement.

He was a World War II veteran who served as a navigator in the US Air Force, served in the Pacific Theater, 5th Air Force, 55th Squadron in Japan, The Philippines and Okinawa.

He received the Air Medal, American Theater Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal and Philippines Liberation Service Medal with 1 star for his service and retired as a Major from the Air Force Reserve.

Donald was a charter member of the Fountain City Squares, a member of the Bryan Dance Arounds Club and was a Western Round dance instructor. He enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling.

Donald M. Florence was born on May 17, 1925, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Ellsworth Orville and Helen (Partee) Florence.

He graduated from Michigan State University and earned a Masters degree in Agricultural Engineering.

He married Betty Jean Lang on September 11, 1949 and she preceded him in death on June 29, 2013.

Donald is survived by his daughters, Sally J. (Mark) Osborn, of Bryan and Susan (Sam) Blackburn, of Edgerton; grandchildren, Kiley (Tom) Parr, Korey and Shawn Osborn, Tyler (Samantha Lutz) Perry and Megan (Joel) Gerig; four great grandchildren, Asa Osborn, Aiden Parr, Hudson Ruble and Oaklynn Ruble; a brother, Robert (Betty) Florence and sister, Rita (Paul) Karnes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four brothers and five sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. and funeral service to be immediately following with Pastor Craig Bard officiating. Military rites will be presented by the Bryan American Legion/VFW Combined Honor Detail. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to give a memorial donation are asked to consider Community Health Professionals Hospice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.