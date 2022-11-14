Morgan Robinett (1980-2022)

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Morgan Robinett, age 42, of Edgerton, Ohio.

Morgan was an amazing mother, glammi, sister, daughter, niece and friend to everyone.

She was a bright light wherever she went. Her abrupt passing will leave a hole in the hearts of many.

Morgan was definitely one of a kind! Her laugh was infectious, she was the life of any party, and she had a heart of pure kindness.

The greatest joys of her life were her daughters and five grandchildren.

Morgan was born on June 11, 1980, in Hicksville, Ohio. She grew up in Edgerton and Paulding, Ohio, and graduated from Paulding High School class of 1998.

Morgan was the manager of the Smart Style Salon in Bryan, Ohio. She passed away at the Cleveland Clinic on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Morgan also performed a last act of kindness by donating her organs to save other lives. This will come as no surprise to those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughters, Alaura (Rocco) Gaucin-Cercone and Louissa (Dan) DeMars; adopted brother, Dale Kurtz; five grandchildren, Lorenzo, Santiago and Luciano Cercone and Max and Eli DeMars; parents, Beth (Jeff) Winzeler, of Edgerton, and Randy (Judy) Robinett, of Paulding; siblings, Danial (Thom) Harms, of Phoenix, Arizona, Jason (Jackie) Lesh, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Lindsay Lesh, of Tucson, Arizona, CJ Coburn, of Edgerton, and Kevin Coburn, of Edgerton; step-siblings, Tiffinie Winzeler, of Bryan, Zachary Winzeler, of Wauseon, Ohio, and Austin Winzeler, of Auburn, Indiana; and three nieces and three nephews, Dane, Luca, Samantha, Connor, Tyler and Serenity.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 2:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with a scripture service to follow at 7:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. A celebration of Morgan’s life will follow at the Edgerton Village Hall Community Room, beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will be private.

Memorials are requested to Lifebanc, promoting the gift of life, at www.lifebanc.org.