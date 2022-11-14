Susan Simon (1962-2022)

Susan Marie Simon, age 60, of Defiance, passed away November 13, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Susan was a training coordinator with Sanoh.

Susan was born on May 17, 1962, in Toledo, to the late William and Ruth (Robertson) Whitten. She was an Anthony Wayne High School graduate.

On October 21, 2017, Susan married Eric Simon, and he survives. Susan loved hunting, fishing, cooking, golfing, and camping; she loved dancing in the kitchen with her grandchildren and University of Michigan Football.

Susan also enjoyed feeding her fish, organizing zombie night, coloring, baking cookies, and playing with her dog, Ivan.

Susan was a member of the Eagles, VFW, Legion, Moose Lodge, and Eagle Riders.

Surviving Susan is her husband, Eric; daughter, Christine (Adam) Floering; son, Thomas (Dezirae) Floering, Jr.; daughter, Chelsea (Jon) Mielke; step-daughter, Amanda (Bo) Beach; grandchildren, Caleb, Marisa “Roo”, Miranda “Nana-Banana”, Chad “Bubba”, Jr., Thomas “Little T” III, Autumn “Bug”, Dorian “Bug”, and Brylee. She is also survived by siblings Luane “Sis” (Lester) Baumer, Bobby (Kim) Whitten, Ricky (Louann) Whitten, and Billy (Brandi) Whitten.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Elizabeth Floering.

Visitation for Susan will take place on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 11am to 2pm. A time of sharing will start at 2pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Simon family.