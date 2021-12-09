Donald Hyatt (1936-2021)

Donald Hyatt, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, age 85, of Stryker passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, in his home.

Don retired from Monroe County Community College where he worked as an Associate Professor of Business Math and Accounting.

He was born, June 24, 1936 in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of the late Stuart and Millicent (Helvoight) Hyatt. On August 28, 1966, he married Nancy K. Parker who preceded him in death.

He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Don was an avid fisherman, dedicated husband, gardener and farmer, woodworker, storyteller, reader, father, teacher, Army reservist, and great friend.

Don is preceded in death by his sister Lyn Short and wife Nancy Hyatt. Surviving are his special friend, Bobbi Schlosser; three sons, Douglas (Rebecca) Hyatt of Plain City, Timothy (Angie) Hyatt of Sylvania, David Hyatt of Lakewood, daughter, Emily (Tobias) Buckell of Bluffton; nine grandchildren, Daniel, Allison, Rachel, Julian, Stuart, William, Ella, Calliope, and Thalia; and great-grandchildren, Samson and Breanna.

Also surviving are best friend and brother-in-law, Roger Short of Stryker, Ohio and longtime friend and neighbor Ned Short. The family would like to thank Bobbi Schlosser and her family for their care and support.

There will be a visitation at the United Brethren Church in Stryker, on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 11-1 p.m., a memorial service at 1 p.m., with Pastor Nick Woodall, officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow. Interment will be in the French Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Stryker Athletic Boosters.

