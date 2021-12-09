Linda Reckner (1948-2021)

Linda Sue Reckner, 73 of Wauseon Ohio, passed away December 8, 2021. Linda was born in Wauseon, Ohio on June 20, 1948. She married the love of her life Ronald L. Reckner on November 28, 1964. Ron and Linda recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

Linda was a true friend to everyone; she never met a stranger. She was the type of person who would bring home every stray even if it was a pig, she was an animal lover through and through.

She deeply loved her husband and children with everything she had, always worrying about everyone else first. Linda had two beautiful daughters Kelly Ross (Shannon) of Georgia and Jody Rice (Michael) also residing in Georgia. She had 8 grandchildren Amber, Andrew, Arron, Anthony and Autumn Combs all residing in Georgia, TJ Miller of Georgia, Jessica Miller of Blissfield MI and Hanna Kemmer also residing in Georgia. She also had 17 great grandchildren, she adored her entire family.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Keith and Freida Shulters, sister Phyllis Smith, brother Stephen Shulters, brother in law William Reckner, son in law Vince Combs.

Linda is survived by husband Ronald Reckner, daughter Kelly Ross (Shannon), daughter Jody Rice (Michael), Patricia Blanchard sister and best friend, sister Julie Miller, sisters Doris Shulters and Sharon Smith. She also has several nieces and nephews, and loved them all.

At Linda’s request there will be no funeral services. In her memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society, an organization Linda deeply cared about.

To leave a message of condolence for Linda’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com