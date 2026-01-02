Donald Lucas (1940 – 2026)

(1958 Graduate Of Gorham-Fayette High School)

FAYETTE—Donald E. Lucas, age 85, of Fayette, died at his home on Thursday evening, January 1, 2026. He was born March 7, 1940, in Fayette, the son of the late Leonard and Audrey Lucas.

Don grew up on a dairy farm just north of Fayette, and was a 1958 graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School, where he began his love of basketball.

Following high school, Don selflessly enlisted to serve his country as a member of the United States Army, serving at Fort Knox from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1960.

Returning to civilian life, Don worked for Porter Lumber Company in Fayette before apprenticing in residential construction under Curtis Keefer. Don eventually obtained ample work in the area as a self-employed builder and remodeler, renowned for his craftsmanship.

Always challenging himself, he obtained his Associates Degree in business administration from Northwest State Community College later in his working career.

Following a back injury, Don went on to work for several years at the former Andersons store in Sylvania in building supplies prior to his formal retirement in 2015.

Don met the former Linda Easley of Wauseon at a singles dance, and the two instantly fell in love. Each having two sons of their own, they joined their families as one on July 31, 1985, at the Wauseon Christian Church. Don and Linda were faithful members of the Fayette Christian Church – Disciples of Christ, where Don previously served as a deacon.

In his spare time, Don enjoyed playing golf, and mowing the yard or plowing the driveway at home. He had a lifelong love of music, and possessed a remarkably vast knowledge of artists and song titles of all music genres.

While he and Linda traveled to various states through the years, he was most content just being at his home that he was most proud of. His greatest joy came from the blessings of his sons and grandchildren. Don will always be loved and remembered for his fun-loving sense of humor, always ready with a prank or joke.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 40 years, Linda, are three of his sons, Jerry Lucas of Angola, IN, Eric Lucas (Beth Stevens) of Alaska, and Matthew (Shawn) Bowers of West Unity; the partner to his late son Tim, Jessica Foster of Ypsilanti, MI; a sister, Eloise Wyse of Archbold; six grandchildren, Vashti Kunkle, Anna Bowers, Devyn Bowers, Jaden Bowers, Ellen Lucas and Caleb Bowers; four great-grandchildren, Jada, Mele, Joan and Jordyn; and he was “Uncle Don” to numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy Bowers; and siblings, Lois Hill, Robert Lucas, Vera Hopkins, Martha Cochran, and James Lucas.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Monday, January 5, 2026, from 3-5 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples of Christ on Tuesday, January 6, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Harris officiating. Private family burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Don are suggested to benefit the Fayette Christian Church, Community Health Professionals, or the Fayette Volunteer Fire Association.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.