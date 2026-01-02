Steven Clausen (1969 – 2025)

(1987 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Steven S. Clausen, age 56, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Wauseon on Thursday, December 31, 2025.

He was born in Morenci, Michigan on January 5, 1969, to the late Roger D. Clausen and Darlene Filiere, who survives.

Steve was a 1987 graduate of Delta High School and later attended the University of Toledo, where he earned an Associate’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Steve married Angie Wilton, and together they were blessed with three children, Stephanie, Andrew, and Conner, who were the pride and joy of his life. For over 20 years, he served as a mechanical engineer with Wauseon Machine and Manufacturing.

A devoted sports fan, Steve was a huge supporter of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Boston Red Sox. He will always be remembered for his competitive spirit, which was especially evident in his love of card playing, most notably poker.

With an engineering mind and a natural curiosity, Steve enjoyed fixing and building things and was always working on a project.

Steve is survived by his loving mother, Darlene Filiere; children, Stephanie Clausen of Columbus, Andrew Clausen of Wauseon, and Conner Clausen of Wauseon; brothers, Dale (Lama) Clausen of Delta and Wade (Sharie) Clausen of Delta; nieces and nephews, Beau, GiGi, Alina, Zoe, Crew and Reese; along with many close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger D. Clausen, on August 4, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, January 5, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 County Road F, Archbold, Ohio 43502, in Steven’s memory. Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.