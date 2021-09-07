Donna Hancock (1932-2021)

Donna J. Hancock, age 89, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away at 5:28 P.M. on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Laurels of Defiance, where she had been a resident.

Donna retired from Bryan Custom Plastics and then worked at The Barn at Sauder Village for several years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Stryker.

She was active in many areas of church life including Wednesday evening children’s group AWANA.

Donna was born on January 2, 1932, in Williams County, the daughter of Oscar W. and Iva (Bruot) Close.

Donna is survived by her children, Sandra (Kent) Stratton, David (Nancy) Hancock and Joseph (Bev) Hancock, all of Stryker; daughter-in-law, Teresa Hancock, of Stryker; 12 grandchildren, Mandy, Laura, Chris, Amee, Shane, Mishell, Brooke, Bevi, Brittany, Chelsea, Libby and Markie; 29 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Sue) Close, of Edgerton and sister, Shirley (David) Hancock, of Santa Barbara, California.

She was preceded in death by two sons, William “Bill” (Barb) Hancock and Steve Hancock; her former husband, Harvey Hancock; her parents and sisters, Betty Taylor and Norma Stoll.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Tim Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Evansport Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing and will require visitors use masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to First Baptist Church, 100 South West Street, Stryker, Ohio 43557.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donna J. Hancock, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.