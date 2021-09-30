Tammy Lawson (1963-2021)

Tammy Lou Lawson, affectionately known as “D.R. Doobie”, age 58, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 25, 2021, at the Fulton County Health Center. She was born July 6, 1963 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Charlie and Irene (McKinney) Lawson.

Everybody loved Tammy. Her saying every morning when she awoke from bed was “It’s a Good Day Though”. Every day for Tammy was a good day. She was so precious and kept everyone around her humble.

She loved car rides and stopping along the way to get a chocolate ice cream milkshake. Her favorite place to eat was Subway and her signature color was pink.

Tammy loved the simple things in life, whether it was blowing bubbles, listening to the radio, watching TV, eating plain chocolate M&M’s or dancing and singing to Old Country songs by Elvis or Conway Twitty. She loved it all.

Tammy also enjoyed painting artwork and crocheting drink coasters for family and friends. Tammy would refer to herself as Jesus’ Secretary, writing scriptures from the bible word for word in her journal. She called it Jesus work. Tammy loved her dogs, Dukey and Cooper and she loved her family too.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Henrietta Sawyers, Brenda (Earl) Moses and Kathy (Ed) Powers; brother, Jack (Polly) Lawson; several nieces and nephews, and her four-legged companions, Dukey and Cooper.

Tammy was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Linda Powers, Nancy Taylor, Starlin Lawson, Bill Lawson and Clem Lawson and brothers-in-law, Willard Powers and Ronnie Sawyers.

Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where services for Tammy will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com