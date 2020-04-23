Doris Waite (1934-2020)

Doris Fay (Graber) Waite, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Doris was born in German Township, Ohio on May 3, 1934 to the late Harvey & Ida (Rupp) Graber. She was united in marriage to Max W. Waite, Jr, in Angola, Indiana on September 25, 1954, and he preceded her death on March 27, 2010.

In her spare time she loved gardening, sewing, participating in craft shows, loved baking and working puzzles. Doris was also an avid walker, where she met her special friend Richard Hanson.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Bonnie (Scott) Nevel of Monroe, MI.; Connie (Tom) Rokicak of Cape Coral, FL; Cindy Williams of Bryan; Debra (Brian) Towers of Fayette; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sister, Merlin O’Neill; special friend Richard Hanson and family and her four legged companion “Missy.” She was preceded in death by 11 brothers and sisters.

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services and burial will be held at a later date at Wauseon Union Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.