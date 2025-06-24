Florence Daglow (1941 – 2025)

(Spent Many Years As Waitress And Caregiver)

Florence Essie (Graves) Daglow, also known as “Honey” to most, was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Florence passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 83. Born on November 6, 1941, she lived a life rich in love, family, and cherished memories. Honey was a pillar of strength and kindness to all who knew her.

Florence was united in marriage to Donald H. Daglow Jr. on August 22, 1978, in a memorable ceremony at The Little Chapel of the West in Las Vegas. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love and laughter.

Honey was a devoted mother to her two daughters and a caring stepmother to six stepchildren, creating a warm and welcoming home for all. Her family grew to include thirteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren, all of whom brought immense joy to her life.

For many years, Florence worked as a waitress and caregiver. She also went on many road trips, hauling milk with Don when he drove a semi-truck.

In 1983, Florence and Don were hired as park managers for Fairview Estates Mobile Home Park, where they both retired after 20 years of dedicated service.

They enjoyed traveling and spending many Michigan winters in Florida during their retirement. When Don and Florence weren’t traveling, they were spending time with their family, especially spoiling their beloved grandchildren with soda, cookies, and everything that a grandma and grandpa could get away with.

All who knew Don and Honey also knew that they spoiled each of their fur babies, from Buffy and Gidget to Zoey, Lacy, Baby, Cuddles, and Pepe.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, Florence (VanWormer) Graves and Walter Graves; her stepson, Donnie Mark Daglow; her nephew, Aaron May; her late husband, Donald H. Daglow; her daughter, Debbie Diller; and her sister, Gloria (Graves) May.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Dan) Hug of Ohio; her sister, Elaine Sharp of Bronson, MI; step-daughters, Kim (Glenn) Waltersdorf of New Mexico, Lori Daglow of Reading, MI, and Beth (Daglow) Vincent of South Carolina; step-sons, Bill Daglow of Hillsdale, MI, and Scott Daglow of Coldwater, MI; three nieces and one nephew; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several great-nieces and nephews who all love her so dearly.

Honey’s legacy of love, compassion, and family devotion will continue to live on in the hearts of those she touched.

Donations in Florence’s honor can be made to the Branch County Humane Society in Quincy, MI. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Daglow family. To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.