Dorothy Bigger (1932-2021)

Dorothy C. Bigger, age 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away a 1:30 P.M. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Bigger was employed by The Bryan Times for more than twenty years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Edgerton, Ohio, and enjoyed going to the Montpelier Senior Center, putting puzzles together, and playing cards.

She especially enjoyed the time spent with family, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.

Dorothy C. Bigger was born on July 24, 1932, in Ottawa, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence E. and Caroline Elizabeth (Klima) Maag. She married Donald Ross Bigger on July 31, 1954, in Montpelier, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on August 11, 1989.

Survivors include one daughter, Sandra (Ed) Garman, of Bryan; one son, Christopher Bigger, of Bryan; three grandchildren, Nicole Scribner, of Stryker, Ohio, Ian Ross Scribner, of Ortonville, Michigan, and Christopher Bigger, Jr. in the United States Army; four great-grandchildren; four sisters, Juliana Taylor, of Hamler, Ohio, Marie Kunkle, of Huntington, Indiana, Diana Hicks, of Continental, Ohio, and Linda Morningstar, of West Unity, Ohio; and two brothers, Leon (Darlene) Maag and Franklin (Gale) Maag.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Edward and Oscar; and one sister, Carol Jean Cribbs.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will be in West Buffalo Cemetery, near Edgerton.

Memorials are requested St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.