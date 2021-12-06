Keith Baerlin (1924-2021)

Keith L. Baerlin, 97, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance. Keith was born November 7, 1924, in Kunkle, Ohio, the son of the late Lewis and Florence (Holstein) Baerlin.

Keith was a 1942 graduate of Kunkle High School. He was an Air Force Veteran, serving during World War II. Keith married Margaret Streight on February 14, 1947, and she preceded him in death on June 13, 2001.

Keith was an Accountant for Northwest Electric for 36 years, retiring in 1992. He was also a self-employed tax preparer.

Keith was a member of the Bryan First Church of Christ, Edon Masonic Lodge 474 F & A.M., Bryan Commandery 74 Knights Templar, Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233, and Bryan Moose Lodge 1064.

In his free time, Keith enjoyed square dancing, watching WWE Wrestling, and NASCAR. He also enjoyed traveling domestically and internationally, and was able to visit all states, except for Alaska.

Surviving are his three children, Michael (Kimberly) Baerlin of Bryan, Ohio, David (Kimberly) Baerlin of Tipp City, Ohio and Lauralee (Robert) Herron of Defiance, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; and one brother, Kermit Baerlin.

Visitation for Keith L. Baerlin will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Keith will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 10:30 A.M. in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, Pioneer, with military graveside rites accorded by Bryan American Legion Post 284 and Bryan VFW Post #2489.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Bryan First Church of Christ, or to the Williams County Veterans Memorial.

