Dorothy Cantrell (1932-2023)

Dorothy Ann Cantrell, 90 years of Bryan, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan, Ohio.

Dorothy was born August 12, 1932, in Washington, Michigan, the daughter of the late Donald J. and Evelyn W. (Haack) Tindall.

She was a 1950 graduate of Ypsalanti High School. Dorothy married Charles Cantrell on November 26, 1952, in Baltimore, Maryland, and he preceded her in death on December 14, 1983.

Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother, who cared for the needs of her family. She had previously worked for a Laundromat, Finance Company and provided childcare for working families.

She enjoyed working word and jigsaw puzzles, reading the daily newspaper, cover to cover, making various crafts, painting and playing boardgames. She truly loved to care for her family and her dog Katie.

Surviving are her five children, Dorothy Jean (Jose) Funes of Jamestown, Tennessee, Vallie Evelyn Cantrell of Jamestown, Tennessee, Cora Sue (Steve) Buckner of Crossville, Tennessee, Donna Pauline (Gary) Green of Bryan, and Pearl Lynn (Mike) Rakes of Bryan, Ohio; one daughter-in-law, Nancy Cantrell of Colorado; 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Thelma Ann Davis of Jamestown, Tennessee and Eleanor Fay (Phil) Putnam of Pahrump, Nevada; one brother, John Thomas (Donna) Tindall of Westland, Michigan; special roommate, Carol DeWitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; one son, Charles Vernon Cantrell; and two granddaughters, Danielle Eitniear and Jyssica Richman; six brothers, Donald, Clarence, Irvin, Phillip, Lyle and Patrick Tindall.

Visitation for Granny, Dorothy Cantrell, will be held Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Dorothy will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Patricia Peter, Celebrant, officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com