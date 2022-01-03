Dorothy Huner (1920-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Dorothy M. Huner, 101, formerly of Lake Seneca, passed away January 1, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, where she recently resided.

She was born September 7, 1920 in Archbold to Henry and Lily (Nofzinger) Yedica. Dorothy graduated from Archbold and went on to become an LPN, working at Wauseon Hospital in the nursery for 25 years.

She always said they were “Her” babies. She was grounded in faith, attending St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold, where she was a pre-school teacher, served on many aid groups and Bible School.

She married Lewis V. Boynton on October 16, 1938, and they were blessed with a daughter, Mary Louise. Lewis passed on October 5, 1973; she then married Henry J. Huner on November 6, 1981, and he preceded her on December 16, 2020.

Nanny is survived by her grandchildren, Sheri, Danny and Jeanette; great-grandchildren, Kevin, Jeff, Matt, Hanna and Jordan; great-great-grandchildren, Karlie, Wesley, and twins Odessa and Kay-Lara; sister, Ann; step-daughter, Debra; 5 step-grandchildren; 7 step-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives who called her “Aunt Dodie”. Also left behind is her cat Bummer.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lewis and Henry; daughter, Mary Louise; granddaughter, Laurette; 4 sisters; 2 brothers; and a step-son, Dennis.

Dorothy was known for her love of flowers and cats. She was an avid gardener, canned and froze her own produce. She was captain of her bowling team the “Nightengales” for many years.

Dorothy loved doing crossword puzzle, bingo, bonco, word search puzzles and genealogy. Her house was always full of flower arrangements for all occasions.

She donated time to the Lake Seneca Beautification Committee, along with crafts there and in Florida, where she and Henry spent winters.

Services will be held on Friday, January 7, at 10 AM at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, with interment to follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday, January 6, from 5-8 PM at the church.

The family suggests that memorials be given to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church or Junior Choral Society.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com