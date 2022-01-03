Ruby Pike (1928-2021)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Ruby Marie Pike, 93 years, of West Unity, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Cameron Community Memorial Hospital, Angola, Indiana.

Ruby was born July 25, 1928, in McClave, Colorado, the daughter of the late Melvin C. and Sarah E. (Jarboe) Roesch. She married Wayne Samuel Pike on June 10, 1950, in Wauseon, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on March 23, 2016.

A devoted wife and mother, Ruby had previously worked as a cook in a restaurant. She provided childcare for many families over the years.

Ruby was an active member at West Fulton Dunkard Brethren Church in Wauseon, serving as a Deacon’s wife, Sunday School teacher and Song Leader.

Ruby was an excellent seamstress, creating clothing for many others. She also enjoyed quilting, baking, being known for her pies, traveling, taking pictures and collecting interesting rocks.

Surviving are her four daughters, Dianne (Paul) Heisey of West Unity, Brenda (Pete) Beck of West Unity, Nedra Pike of Defiance and Renee (Steve) Heisey of West Unity; 16 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; one sister, Beulah Swihart of Goshen, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; one daughter, Nadine Morehouse; son-in-law, Jerry Morehouse, and one great-grandson, Anthony.

Visitation for Ruby Marie Pike will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the West Fulton Dunkard Brethren Church, 18354 US Highway 20A, Wauseon, followed by Funeral services at 2:00 p.m. in the West Fulton Dunkard Brethren Church, with Pastors Brant Jamison, Andrew Miller and Lyndell Noecker officiating. Interment will follow in North Pettisville Cemetery, Wauseon.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to West Fulton Dunkard Brethren Church, 18354 US Highway 20A, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com