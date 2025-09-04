Doug Hemenway (1960 – 2025)

Doug Hemenway, 64, of Montpelier, passed away on August 29, 2025, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance. He was born on September 2, 1960, to Robert “Bob” Hemenway and Virginia McClure.

Doug was employed at The Village Reporter. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He was an avid NASCAR fan and rooted on Detroit Tigers.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Shaunna Hemenway (Anthony Butcher) of Montpelier; stepson, Jarrett Funk of Holiday City; grandchildren, Camden Butcher of Montpelier, Trenton Funk of Holiday City, Chelsea Funk of Montpelier, Madisyn Funk of Holiday City; and his girlfriend, Carla Schrag of Defiance; siblings Judy Harris of Bryan, and Ed Hemenway of Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Brian Harris.

Per Doug’s request there will be no services.