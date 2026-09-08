Leland “Lee” C. Allman (1931 – 2026)

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(1949 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Leland “Lee” C. Allman, 95, of Pioneer, formerly of Montpelier, passed away on Sept. 5, 2026, surrounded by his family.

He was born on May 5, 1931, in Superior Township, Ohio, to Ora B. and Florence Fern (Woolf) Allman.

Lee graduated from Montpelier High School in 1949, and on Aug. 8, 1951, he married the love of his life, Barbara J. Brown. Together they spent 75 years building a life full of love and cherished memories.

Lee retired in 1994 from Winzeler Stamping Company in Montpelier as a production supervisor after 44 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan.

Lee was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Detroit Tigers fan, and in his free time he enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his loving wife, Barb, Lee is survived by his three daughters, Lucinda “Cindy” Coolman, Melinda Evers and Brenda (Alan) Bexten; son, Mike (Denise) Allman; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jeanine Houk; and numerous nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sons, Dennis and Danny Allman; great-grandson, Justin R. Evers Jr.; son-in-law, Skip Coolman; two brothers, John and Orlando Allman; and three sisters, Mary Jane Allman, Thelma Lee and Betty Houghton.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lake View United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan. A funeral service took place immediately following at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Stephen Smith officiating. Interment followed at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

n lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee’s memory to Lake View United Brethren Church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.