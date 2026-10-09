Steven J. Darrow (1970 – 2026)

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Steven J. Darrow, age 56, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

Steve worked as an overhead crane operator at Heidtman Steel and had previously worked at Multimatic for 20 years. He was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton and the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233.

Steve enjoyed fishing and was a fan of the Michigan Wolverines.

Steven J.

Darrow was born on Feb. 26, 1970, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of William J. and Patricia (Vance) Darrow, Sr.

He married Tonya M. Redfern and she survives.

Steve is also survived by his daughters, Alaina Darrow and Emmi Darrow, both of Bryan; stepsons, Jonathan Albertson, of Bryan and Jacob Albertson, of Butler, IN; grandchildren, Weston Ellis and Korbyn Morris; and his father, William Darrow, Sr., all of Bryan; siblings, Tim Vance, of Napoleon, Ronda (Gary) Lewis, Marsha Darrow, and William (Tammy) Darrow, Jr., all of Bryan, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Darrow.

Visitation for Steve will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Funeral services will follow beginning at 6 p.m. with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating.

A private burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Hillsdale, MI.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.