Valeria Stratton (1941 – 2025)



(Organized First Prayer Breakfast In NW Ohio)

Valeria Marie (Davis) Stratton, age 83, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN.

She was born December 3, 1941, in Toledo, OH, the daughter of Virgil G. and Betty Jane (Fruchey) Davis. On August 16, 1958, she married Edwin L. Stratton in Wauseon, OH, and he survives.

Valeria organized the first Women’s Aglow Fellowship in Bryan in 1975, and a few months later, the first Christian Women’s Prayer Breakfast, patterned after the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC.

It was the first prayer breakfast in northwest Ohio. It still proceeds today as the Christian Prayer Breakfast. It was formed to pray for our country and its leaders.

Valeria is survived by her husband of 67 years, Edwin; children, Kevin Stratton, of Bryan, Kent (Sandy) Stratton, of Bryan, Elayne (Ramon) Venegas, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Sarah (Chris) Campbell, of Islamorada, FL; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 step-granddaughters and 2 step-grandsons

Other than being a follower of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, one of the highlights of her life was a short-term missionary trip to Encanta, Baja, California, Mexico. There, the group visited orphanages and remodeled homes in the village.

Visitation for Valeria will be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 18, 2025, with Pastor Benaiah Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Donations in memory of Valeria are requested to the House of Prayer. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.