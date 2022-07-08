Earl Toms (1948-2022)

Earl J. Toms, age 74, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:12 A.M. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.

Earl retired from Titan Tire as a bead builder with over 42 years of service. Mr. Toms was a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army.

He was a past member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie and an avid pool player, having played in many tournaments over the years.

Earl J. Toms was born on June 13, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Henry O. and Lilliemay “Billie” (Vermett) Toms.

Surviving are one daughter, Barbara (Mark) Poucher, of Sherwood, Ohio; one son, John (Wanda) Toms, of Bryan; his life partner, Karen Chapman, of Bryan; one stepson, Matt (Frankie) Chapman, of Ney, Ohio; one stepdaughter, Crystal (Rob) Collins, of Fayetteville, Georgia; three grandsons, Damian, Coleton & Andrew; three step-granddaughters, Sierra, Skylar & Mackenzie; three step-grandsons, Mark, Michael &Noah; one great-grandson, Arthur; and two brothers, LeRoy Toms and Russell Overmeyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, David Toms; and sister-in-law, Shelley Toms.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 P.M. and 4:00-6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in funeral home, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, with graveside military rites provided by the Bryan VFW/American Legion Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are requested to Williams County Veterans Building.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

 

