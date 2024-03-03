Edith Wagner (1926 – 2024)

(1944 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Edith Marie Wagner, 98 years of West Unity, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance.

Edith was born February 24, 1926, in Center Township, Williams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry J. and Grace M. (Harter) Hire.

She was a 1944 graduate of Bryan High School and continued her education at Warner Beauty College in Fort Wayne. Edith was preceded in death by all three of her husbands, Thomas Royal, Lewis Prouty, and Kermit Wagner.

A beautician by trade, Edith began her career as a hairdresser at the former Brace Beauty Salon. She later opened her own shop, Edith’s Beauty Shop, where she worked until her retirement in 1978.

Edith was a member of the Bryan First Church of Christ where she was active in the Mary-Martha Circle as well as the Senior Saints group.

She was also a member of the Eastern Star where she was a member for 50 years, West Unity American Legion Post 669 Ladies Auxiliary as well as the Jefferson Rural Garden Club. Edith enjoyed gardening, reading, working on crafts, needlepoint and sewing.

Surviving are her four children, Steve (Anna Mae) Royal of Liberty Center, Tom (Marilyn) Royal of West Unity, Linda Miller of West Unity, and Marie (Dan) Snow of Williams Center; eight grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren and two step-great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three husbands; stepdaughter, Janet Dunbar; two sisters, Patricia Ann Hire and Norma Stambaugh.

Visitation for Edith Marie Wagner will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2024, from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services for Edith will follow at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, in the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely and Brian Snivley officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Bryan First Church of Christ, 129 North Walnut Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com