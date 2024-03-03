Raymond Shaffer (1950 – 2024)

(Graduated From Bryan High School In 1968)

Raymond P. Shaffer, age 74, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Parkview Bryan Hospital following a brief illness.

Ray retired from Bil-Jax after 20 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking and adored his grandchildren.

Raymond P. Shaffer was born on January 27, 1950, in Bryan, the son John Edwin “Jack” and Donna L. (Baker) Shaffer.

He graduated from Bryan High School in 1968 and earned an Associate Degree in Drafting from Northwest State Community College. Ray married Dianne D. Schubert on June 7, 1969 in Bryan and she survives.

Ray is also survived by his daughter, Sarah (J.D.) DeSpain, of Sanford, North Carolina; sons, Matthew Shaffer, of Georgia and Larry Shaffer, of California; grandchildren, Aryan Shaffer and Hannah and Emma DeSpain; mother, Donna L. Shaffer of Bryan; brother, Larry (Deena) Shaffer, of Bryan; one sister, Lori DeWitt, of Bryan; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Edwin “Jack” Shaffer, one brother, John E. Shaffer, Jr.; and his In-laws, Gene and June Schubert

Private graveside services will be held at Fountain Grove Cemetery. Ray’s arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Ronald McDonald house of Northwest Ohio, 3883 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43606.

