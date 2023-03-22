Mae Finch (1936-2023)

Mae Finch, 86, of West Unity, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan Hospital.

Mae was born April 12, 1936 in Hardyville, Kentucky, daughter of the late George Loyd and Betty (Kerr) Thompson.

She married Larry A. Finch, Sr. on January 1, 1955, in West Unity, Ohio and he preceded her in death.

Mae worked at Superior Carbon Products. Along with her husband, Larry, Mae was the co-owner and operator of West Unity General Store which they operated for 12 years.

Mae was a member of the Red Hat Society. In her free time, she could often be found sewing or going to garage sales. Above all, Mae loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her three children, Debbie (Art) Whitmore of West Unity, Ohio, Jerry (Sabrina) Finch of West Unity, Ohio, and Larry (Lisa) Finch of West Unity, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Aaron Whitmore, Sarah (Jim) Engel, Lauriel Finch, Jon (Angie) Finch, Danielle (Greg) Harrand, Korey Meadows, and Kasey Meadows; two great-grandchildren, Brindy Finch and Quinnci Harrand; three sisters, Jean Jones, Doris Stantz, and Adele Kuszmaul.

Mae was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Finch, Sr.; son, Gerald Finch; grandson, Graham Harrand; two brothers, Pete Thompson and John Thompson.

Visitation for Mae will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 from 10:00-12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 noon in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Memorial Contributions can be made to The National Kidney Foundation or Hillside Country Living-Activity Fund.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com