Edward Pursel (1944-2021)

Edward P. Pursel, age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his residence. He was a Stryker High School graduate and served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.

Edward worked for Sauder Woodworking and was an over-the-road truck driver. He was a member of Amvets and VFW. Edward enjoyed reading and golfing in his spare time.

Edward was born on August 10, 1944, in Evansport, Ohio, the son of Roscoe and Virginia (DeGroff) Pursel. He married Ruth M. Cannon on May 25, 2002, and she preceded him in death on February 9, 2019.

Surviving are his children, Melissa (Todd) Risner, of Defiance, Ohio, Shay Pursel, of Bryan, Jeremy Pursel, of Wauseon, Ohio, Dawn (John) Rodawski, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Matthew (Nilesha) Edington, of Bryan, and Jessey (Dustin) Echler, of Bryan; grandchildren, Tashery, D.J., Dylan, Cydney, Makenzy, and Alyssa; and four siblings. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.

In accordance with Edward’s wishes, there will be a Celebration of Life held at a family residence at 8923 Ashpacher Road, Defiance, Ohio, on November 14, 2021, at 2:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Gary Sinese Foundation or Williams County Humane Society.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, has been entrusted with arrangements.