Edwin J. Wood III (1940 – 2026)

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(A Life Of Faith, Service & Quiet Strength)

Edwin James Wood III, lovingly known as Ed or Eddy, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2026, in Wauseon, Ohio, just two days before his 86th birthday.

He was born on June 20, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan.

Ed was a man of deep faith, quiet strength, and unwavering integrity. Honest, compassionate, hardworking, and wise, he devoted his life to serving others.

He earned a master’s degree in social work, pursued extensive education in substance abuse counseling and seminary, and was a proud graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

Throughout his career in social work and substance abuse counseling, he offered hope, guidance, and compassion to countless people.

Ed found joy in God’s creation and life’s simple blessings. He loved nature, photography, candle making, music, gardening, long walks, and cooking.

A wonderful listener, he was known for his wisdom, thoughtful advice, and caring heart. His kindness and calm presence touched the lives of everyone who knew him.

Above all, Ed treasured his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruthie; his daughter, Emilie; his son, Bruce; his stepsons, Mike and Rob; his cherished grandchildren, Logan, Jesse, Jacob, Opal, Lance Jr., Jasmine, Madeline, and Kora; and his sisters, Ann, Mary, and Christine.Ed’s life was one of faith, compassion, service, and love.

Though he will be deeply missed, his legacy will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all whose lives he touched. The family is grateful for the love, prayers, and support shown during this time as they celebrate a life well lived.

A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S Shoop Avenue, Wauseon, OH 43567 on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at 11 a.m.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:7