Rebecca “Becky” J. Taylor (1973 – 2026)

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(Pioneer Resident, Formerly Of West Unity)

Rebecca “Becky” Jean Taylor, of Pioneer and formerly of West Unity, joined her Daddy, Rick Taylor, in heaven on June 28, 2026, at her home.

She was born a very special angel on Sept. 5, 1973, in Wauseon to Rick and Holly Taylor. Becky was predicted not to live more than a month, but being the fighter she was, defied those predictions and through the grace of God spent 52 years with her family.

She was truly a joy to all those she met. Becky attended the Enrichment Center and she was the Williams County Easter Seal Child in 1980.

She also attended the Madison Church of God. Becky was a loving sister, aunt and daughter, who enjoyed family trips to Canada and “up north” in Michigan.

She is survived by her mother, Holly Taylor; three brothers, Joshua Taylor of Pioneer, Elisha Taylor of Fayette and Josiah Taylor of West Unity; nephews, Evan and Corbin Taylor; nieces, Loren Thorson and Savannah Taylor, who all loved to help with her care; and many loving aunts and uncles.

Becky was preceded in death by her father, Rick Taylor; grandparents, Richard and Dorothy Taylor and Morris and Lillian Towns.

Visitation for Becky will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Becky will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in West Unity.

Memorials may be given in her memory to the Special Olympics. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.