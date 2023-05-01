Eileen Hudik (1928-2023)

Eileen F. Hudik, born in Toledo Ohio on June 10, 1928, passed away at her daughters home in Lyndonville, Vermont on April 21, 2023 at the age of 94.

Eileens life was long & rich, characterized by her great love of God, her family & her community.

Eileen grew up with her beloved parents, Arnold & Cecelia Loeffler, her sister Angeline Barba, her brothers Maynard Loeffler & Frank Loeffler.

As a young girl, she loved working outdoors with her father doing anything that kept her out of the house.

She much preferred field work to house work. Eileen loved her hands in the dirt & managed to have a garden most of her adult life.

Sometimes small & sometimes as large as 7 acres, whether it be strawberries, popcorn or 30 thousand onion sets.

As a teenager, Eileen chose Cyril Hudik as her boyfriend. She admitted that during her junior year of high school, there was much practice writing the name Eileen Hudik!

Her future was imagined & then fulfilled when they married on August 7, 1948. They lived a full life together for 61 years until “Cisco” passed away in 2009.

Eileen suffered the loss of her first born daughter Carol Ann throughout all of her life. She was then blessed by God to have the 10 children she asked for.

Five boys & five girls were able to call her Mom! For her, the greatest joy came through her children. She loved them greatly & took much pride in their lives.

Eileen was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was enthusiastic about singing with the choir & joining the Altar Rosary Society. Her fierce love of God & unwavering faith sustained her throughout all of her life.

Eileen enjoyed being a stay at home Mom. She then entered the work force, first at the Toledo Airport Motel, then the Department of Motor Vehicles, then on to Lark Lane School system as a bus driver.

She watched for opportunities to “move inside” & was hired as a supervisor at the Berdan Location until she retired.

She was an avid fan of LaBron James & the Cleveland Cavaliers , often staying up well into the night watching a game. She also loved her scratch off lottery tickers too!!

Eileen is survived by her children: Janet (Brian) Burnor, Ron Hudik; daughter-in-law, Peggy Hudik, Marilyn O’Connor, Kenny Hudik, Donald (Cindy) Hudik, Annette Hudik, Sharon Chayer, Scott (Amy) Hudik, Sandy (Jamie) Thrailkill; as well as numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents & siblings, her husband Cyril, 1st born daughter, Carol Ann; son, James Hudik; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hudik; son-in-laws, Ashley Gray & Jacque Chayer; grandson, Wayne Gray & great-grandson Jack Stein.

Eileen greatly loved her entire family & enjoyed spending time with them. She gave so many people in her life so many reasons to Love her!

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 4th from 4 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, where a Vigil service will be held at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue Friday, May 5th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church for masses, Holy Trinity Altar-Rosary Society or the choir loft lift.