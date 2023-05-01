Harold “Gomer” Leu (1927-2023)

Harold D. “Gomer” Leu age 95, lifelong resident of Delta, Ohio passed away the morning of April 27, 2023, at Embassy of Swanton, where he had been a resident for several years.

Harold was born to the late Glen and Mildred (Trowbridge) Leu on December 9, 1927. He graduated from Delta High School in 1945; and soon after entered the United States Army, where he served from 1946-1947.

Harold met the love of his life Virginia “Ginny” Stromberger and were married in 1948; together sharing 64 years of marriage until her passing on April 21, 2012.

Together they were blessed with 2 children, Beth, and Gary. In 2011, Harold and Ginny were announced as the Grand Marshals of the Delta Chicken Festival Parade, a nice highlight to their loving years together.

Early in his employment career, Harold worked 12 years at the Pet Milk Company in Delta. In 1960 he went on to become a Union Representative for the Teamsters Local #20, serving as president from 1974-1992, before retiring after 40 years.

He was past president of the Ohio Conference of Teamsters, and a trustee for the Central States Pension Fund. He was a member of the Delta Fraternal Order of Eagles, Delta American Legion Post # 373, Wauseon Elks Club, Wauseon VFW, and the Izaak Walton League in Delta.

Harold is survived by his children, Beth Cunningham of Monclova and Gary (Colleen) Leu of Bloomington, Indiana; grandchildren, Mandi (Kerry) Sherman, Melanie (Jeff Herrick) Alig, Maggie (Logan Schlosser) Leu, Jeremy (Ginny) Turi, Josh (Amber) Turi, Jordan (Chelsey) Turi, Jodi (Eric) Sylvester, Jill (Greg) Nagel, Jamie (Jennifer) Cunningham and many great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Virginia, Harold was preceded in death by brothers, Robert in 2000 and Clifford Leu in 2019, son in law, Bob Cunningham on May 15, 2021, and great granddaughter, Roselynn Turi.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. A memorial service celebrating Harold’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 12, 2023, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Delta American Legion, 5939 St. Hwy 109 Delta, Ohio 43515, Delta Eagles, 304 Main St. Delta, Ohio 43515 and St Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in his memory.